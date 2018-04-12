Small cat chases coyote across road in front of bus

April 12 (UPI) -- A dashboard camera on a Wisconsin bus captured the unusual moment that a small black cat chased a coyote across the street.

The Milwaukee County Transit System posted a video to Facebook showing the unusual animal chase that took place in front of driver Johnel Morris' bus on Wednesday.

The video also shows footage from inside the bus and Morris and his passengers marvel at the bizarre sight.

"Our buses travel 18 million miles a year and our drivers see a LOT on the roads -- but this is a first!" the MCTS post reads. "A small cat chasing a coyote across a city street. You really have to see it to believe it!"