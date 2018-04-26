Home / Odd News

Coyote captured in Philadelphia after stand-off

April 26, 2018
April 26 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia said a coyote was captured safely in the city after an hours-long standoff at the garbage container where the animal was hiding.

The Philadelphia Police Department said authorities responded about 6 a.m. Thursday to a report of a coyote on the loose in the South Philadelphia neighborhood.

The coyote took shelter under a garbage container, where it remained while police summoned Animal Control officers and Game Commission personnel to capture the animal.

The coyote was captured after a brief chase around the parking lot about 8:10 a.m.

Police said the coyote was taken to an environmental center.

