July 12 (UPI) -- A security camera outside an Indian business captured the moment a suspect stopped to do a dance before trying to break into a shop.

The footage, recorded Tuesday in Delhi, shows two men walking through an alleyway when one of them stops to practice some dance moves.

The men then continued to a nearby shop, were they attempted to break into a closed store.

Authorities said the two men were part of a group of five thieves accused of breaking into at least four area shops.