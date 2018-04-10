Burglar suffering effects of 'karma' drops cash register

April 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a clumsy doughnut shop burglar left the cash register behind after hitting his head and suffering the effects of "karma."

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a patrol officer passing by Dixie Cream Donuts at 11:37 p.m. Sunday noticed the front door of the business had been shattered.

Security camera footage shows a man using a hammer to smash his way through the front door and rummaging around the store.

"It looks like he knew what he was doing or at least familiar with the business," Master Sgt. Frank Sabol told WPEC-TV.

Sabol said police are looking into whether the man was a former employee.

The footage shows the man hitting his head on the door and a magazine stand, causing him to drop the cash register on his way out of the store.

"Karma hit him when he hit his head on the stand," Sabol said.

The burglar fled with a cash box and a bag, but left the register behind.