Burglar uses underwear to hide face from cameras

July 12 (UPI) -- A Texas police department is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect who used a pair of underpants to disguise his face.

The Leander Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing a suspect who appears to be a young man climbing into Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies through a window.

The man is clearly visible to the security camera, but a pair of underwear on his head conceals most of his face.

The post asked anyone who recognizes the underpants bandit to contact police.