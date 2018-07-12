Home / Odd News

Burglar uses underwear to hide face from cameras

By Ben Hooper   |  July 12, 2018 at 1:46 PM
July 12 (UPI) -- A Texas police department is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect who used a pair of underpants to disguise his face.

The Leander Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing a suspect who appears to be a young man climbing into Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies through a window.

The man is clearly visible to the security camera, but a pair of underwear on his head conceals most of his face.

The post asked anyone who recognizes the underpants bandit to contact police.

