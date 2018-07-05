Home / Odd News

Fishermen rescue shark caught in mullet net

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 5, 2018 at 3:13 PM
July 5 (UPI) -- A group of Australian fishermen worked together to rescue a shark that accidentally became entangled in their fishing net.

The video shows the fishermen maneuvering the shark out of the net Wednesday at a beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The fishermen manage to free the shark from the net and drag it back into the water by its tail.

"It's mullet fishing season at the moment, the shark was accidentally caught in the mullet net so was released back into the ocean by the fishermen," the filmer wrote.

