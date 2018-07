July 5 (UPI) -- A California kayaker captured video of his close encounter with a curious great white shark that swam up next to his kayak.

Eddy Willis said he was off the coast of Monterey on Monday when he spotted the large predator swimming through the water nearby.

Willis excitedly recorded footage as the shark passed close to his kayak.

He said the shark swam away after approaching him twice. Willis said he was more excited than afraid during the encounter.