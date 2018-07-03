Bear relaxes in California hot tub, drinks margarita

July 3 (UPI) -- An astonished California man captured video of a bear that climbed into his yard, luxuriated in the hot tub and drank his margarita.

Mark Hough said he was sipping his margarita in his Altadena yard when the bear climbed over a fence from a neighbor's property and settled into his outdoor Jacuzzi, which had the jets running but was not heated at the time.

Hough recorded video as the bear luxuriated in the hot tub for a few minutes.

The resident said the bear eventually climbed out of the water, walked across the yard and drank his abandoned margarita before wandering away.