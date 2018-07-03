Home / Odd News

Bear relaxes in California hot tub, drinks margarita

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 3, 2018 at 9:24 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 3 (UPI) -- An astonished California man captured video of a bear that climbed into his yard, luxuriated in the hot tub and drank his margarita.

Mark Hough said he was sipping his margarita in his Altadena yard when the bear climbed over a fence from a neighbor's property and settled into his outdoor Jacuzzi, which had the jets running but was not heated at the time.

Hough recorded video as the bear luxuriated in the hot tub for a few minutes.

The resident said the bear eventually climbed out of the water, walked across the yard and drank his abandoned margarita before wandering away.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida girl hides in tree to escape stalking alligator Florida girl hides in tree to escape stalking alligator
Woman reaching into bag of rice finds deadly cobra Woman reaching into bag of rice finds deadly cobra
Shark grabs boater's finger, pulls her into water Shark grabs boater's finger, pulls her into water
Australian biker wins lottery jackpot while in jail Australian biker wins lottery jackpot while in jail
British bus loses roof in crash with low bridge British bus loses roof in crash with low bridge