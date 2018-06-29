Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage

June 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose kids left some doughnuts in the garage captured video of the snacks being stolen by a not-so-sneaky thief -- a black bear.

The video shows the bear feasting on a box of doughnuts that had been left inside the garage of the Hendersonville home with the door left open.

"When your kids get doughnuts and decide not to put them up," the woman says while narrating the bear's snack.

"My teenagers left a box of Ingles donuts in the garage," the woman wrote online.

She said it did not take long for the bear to sniff out the pastries.

"Approximately four minutes after they arrived home, the bear walked into the garage," she wrote. "He found the donuts in the grocery bag, got them out of the bag and carried the box to the door and proceeded to eat them. Three bear claws and one kurler. Once he finished, he wandered back into the woods by our house."