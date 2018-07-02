Home / Odd News

Bear spotted on roof of landmark Tennessee theater

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 2:35 PM
July 2 (UPI) -- Shocked witnesses in a Tennessee city's downtown captured video of a bear that somehow managed to climb onto the roof of a landmark theater.

Video recorded Sunday night outside Ripley's Moving Theater in downtown Gatlinburg shows a bear wandering around on the roof after apparently climbing the marquee.

The video shows a large crowd of onlookers gathering to watch the bruin walking around on the roof.

Witnesses said police were able to bring the bear down from the roof and released it outside of town.

