April 27 (UPI) -- A wildlife photographer traveling off the coast of South Africa captured video of a great white shark taking a spectacular leap out of the water.

Dan Abbott said he was off the coast of Mossul Bay when he attempted to use a bait ball to lure a great white shark closer to his boat for some footage.

The video shows the shark grab the ball of chum in its powerful jaws and breach spectacularly.

The shark's entire body leaves the water before it splashes back down.