Home / Odd News

Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 23, 2018 at 1:58 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 23 (UPI) -- A Colorado man vacationing in Hawaii survived a bite from a shark -- after previously being attacked by a bear and a rattlesnake.

Dylan McWilliams of Grand Junction said he was surfing Thursday during his two-week vacation on the island of Kauai when a shark bit his leg.

"I was looking around and saw a lot of blood and I saw a shark underneath me," he told KUSA-TV. "I started kicking at it."

McWilliams said he rushed back to shore.

"The scariest part was swimming back," McWilliams told HawaiiNewsNow. "There was blood behind me. I didn't know where it was."

McWilliams, who is recovering from some deep cuts to his leg, said the shark bite was not his first brush with near-death from an apex predator -- he was attacked by a bear last summer while working as a survival instructor at a Boulder County, Colo., camp.

The bear "pulled me into its mouth and then it grabbed me with its teeth," McWilliams said last year. "When it pulled, it tore the skin and scraped along my skull which was like the cracking noise that I heard."

Before that, McWilliams said he survived a bite from a rattlesnake.

"It didn't give me much venom, but I got a little bit to make me sick," he said.

McWilliams, who considers Steve Irwin to be one of his heroes, said his experiences haven't scared him away from wildlife.

"I'm out with the animals all the time. To me, it's like, I was in the wrong spot at the wrong time," he said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Colorado woman fined $500 for possession of apple Colorado woman fined $500 for possession of apple
Police searching for cat that escaped carrier at JFK airport Police searching for cat that escaped carrier at JFK airport
Bus driver fired for watching TV behind the wheel Bus driver fired for watching TV behind the wheel
Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course
Loose moose runs through city, visits dog park Loose moose runs through city, visits dog park