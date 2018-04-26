Home / Odd News

Huge shark swims up to shore at Hawaii beach

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 26, 2018 at 1:40 PM
April 26 (UPI) -- A Hawaii woman visiting a Maui beach captured video of a gargantuan tiger shark swimming within feet of the shoreline.

Cindy Poindexter of Wailuku said she was swimming on Wednesday at the Kihei beach near Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge when her husband alerted her to something in the water.

"It only took a second to realize it was a big shark," she told KHON-TV. "There were people and kids further down the beach in the water, so I walked down the beach warning them."

Poindexter captured video of the tiger shark, estimated to be about 10 feet long, circling within feet of shore.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the shark was last seen swimming up the coast toward Maalaea Harbor.

