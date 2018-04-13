2-ton chunks of Mackinac Bridge up for auction online

April 13 (UPI) -- The Mackinac Bridge Authority is selling 2-ton pieces of the iconic bridge that connects the two peninsulas of Michigan.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority posted auctions on website GovDeals.com for seven individual 2-ton pieces of steel deck grating from the bridge.

The pieces are about 5 1/2 feet wide, 38 feet long and 5 inches thick.

The auction states buyers will have to sign "Hold Harmless agreements" due to the structural condition of the grating and the pieces' 60-years-old coats of lead-based paint.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said it is willing to cut the pieces in half for ease of shipping.