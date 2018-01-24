World's fastest mobile hot tub sells for $26,400 at Arizona auction

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A 1969 Cadillac De Ville converted into the Guinness World Record holder for "World's Fastest Mobile Hot Tub" was sold at an Arizona auction.

The "Carpool De Ville," created by Duncan Forster and Phil Weicker, set the first hot tub land speed record at Speedweek 2014 in Bonneville, Utah, where it reached a top speed of 160 mph.

The Carpool De Ville, which uses its V8 engine to hear the water in the passenger area to a temperature of 102 degrees, was awarded Guinness World Record status earlier this month, and became one of the most attention-grabbing vehicles to hit the auction block during the weekend at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The car sold for $26,400 at the auction despite a disclaimer on Barrett-Jackson's listing: "Vehicle cannot be registered or driven on any public roads."