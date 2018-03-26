Home / Odd News

'The devil's lamb' captured after escaping auction in Georgia

By Ben Hooper  |  March 26, 2018 at 3:17 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff said a ram dubbed "the devil's lamb" has been captured one day after it escaped from a sheep auction.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said in a Facebook post Sunday that the ram escaped from an auction in Bradley and should be considered dangerous.

"This sheep is not like Mary's little lamb, it's like the devil's lamb," Reece wrote. "They say this ram sheep is mean so please don't try to pet it, just report it."

Reece posted an update Monday saying the ram had been captured with use of a tranquilizer.

"The 4-foot, 250-pound beast gave up a fight but we were able to overcome," the sheriff wrote. "We're not out of the woods yet as the ram has not left the county."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
California man launches steam-powered rocket 1,875 feet California man launches steam-powered rocket 1,875 feet
Drone captures bull shark's repeated attacks on fishing boat Drone captures bull shark's repeated attacks on fishing boat
Agitated moose shatters driver's windshield Agitated moose shatters driver's windshield
Crawfish clings to beer, smokes a cigarette Crawfish clings to beer, smokes a cigarette
Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip