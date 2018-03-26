'The devil's lamb' captured after escaping auction in Georgia

March 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff said a ram dubbed "the devil's lamb" has been captured one day after it escaped from a sheep auction.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said in a Facebook post Sunday that the ram escaped from an auction in Bradley and should be considered dangerous.

"This sheep is not like Mary's little lamb, it's like the devil's lamb," Reece wrote. "They say this ram sheep is mean so please don't try to pet it, just report it."

Reece posted an update Monday saying the ram had been captured with use of a tranquilizer.

"The 4-foot, 250-pound beast gave up a fight but we were able to overcome," the sheriff wrote. "We're not out of the woods yet as the ram has not left the county."