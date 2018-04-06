Cattle wander loose on interstate after truck overturns

April 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma said northbound lanes of an interstate were closed when nearly a dozen cattle escaped from an overturned truck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the truck overturned just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, just north of Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City, and all northbound lanes of the highway were closed when about eight to 10 of the 75 cattle being hauled by the truck escaped.

The cows were seen running loose in the roadway and some of the animals were spotted wandering as far away as the intersection of 53rd St. and Independence Ave. Cattle were also spotted wandering near the Will Rogers World Airport.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officers and professional cattle wranglers were being brought to the area to help track down the escaped bovine.

The truck driver was being examined by medical personnel Thursday but officials said he was not believed to be seriously injured.