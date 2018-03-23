New Jersey police attempt to lasso escaped cow

March 23 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said officers attempted to play cowboy and lasso an escaped "bull" that was later revealed to be a cow.

The Howell Police Department said officers responded to a report of a loose bull wandering near a road and Patrolman Louhier attempted to use the emergency rope issued to him by the department to lasso the wandering animal.

"As he used a utility pole as a barrier in between him and a 500lb horned animal, I think he quickly realized this idea was bull?$&@!" the department quipped.

Police later said the animal, actually a cow weighing significantly more than 500 pounds, was safely returned to its owner.