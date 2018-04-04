Student driver crashes into DMV during road test

April 4 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles office were rolling when a student driver apparently failed her test by crashing into the building.

Footage recorded inside the DMV Waterbury office on Tuesday shows the car crash rear-first through the windows of the building on the parking lot side.

The Connecticut State Police said the driver, a 46-year-old permit holder who was taking a driving test, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while backing into a parking spot in front of the windows.

Police said the driver and the DMV adjudicator in the car were not injured. Two people inside the DMV office reported minor injuries from the incident.

The student driver was issued an infraction for unsafe backing.