Home / Odd News

Truck flips, covers road in pineapples

By Ben Hooper  |  March 28, 2018 at 2:05 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 28 (UPI) -- A Thailand driver's dashboard camera captured the moment a pickup truck's tires blew out and caused it to flip, spilling a load of pineapples all over the road.

The video, recorded last week on a road in Prachuap Khiri Khan, shows the pickup truck driving in front of another truck traveling in the opposite lane from the filmer's car.

The pickup suddenly blows a tire and rolls over in the road.

The video shows the road covered in dozens of pineapples that fell from the crashed vehicle.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake
Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal
Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot
Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding
Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip