Truck flips, covers road in pineapples

March 28 (UPI) -- A Thailand driver's dashboard camera captured the moment a pickup truck's tires blew out and caused it to flip, spilling a load of pineapples all over the road.

The video, recorded last week on a road in Prachuap Khiri Khan, shows the pickup truck driving in front of another truck traveling in the opposite lane from the filmer's car.

The pickup suddenly blows a tire and rolls over in the road.

The video shows the road covered in dozens of pineapples that fell from the crashed vehicle.