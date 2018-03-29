Home / Odd News

Hawk frees itself from front grill of SUV after police arrive

By Ben Hooper  |  March 29, 2018 at 9:11 AM
March 29 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said officers responded to a road where a hawk was struck by an SUV and ended up wedged in the vehicle's front grill.

The Ephrata Police Department said officers received a call about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said there was a large hawk stuck in the front grill of her Chevrolet Equinox.

The woman, Amy Millinger, told police she had been driving in Ephrata Township when the hawk swooped down in front of the vehicle and crashed into the front grill.

"Mellinger discovered the hawk did not deflect off her vehicle but rather became lodged in the front grill of her vehicle," police said. "Mellinger pulled into a nearby parking lot where she found the hawk stuck in the front grill of her vehicle."

Police said the hawk turned out not to need their assistance.

"The hawk, apparently aware of police arrival, dislodged itself and flew off apparently uninjured," the department said.

