Home / Odd News

Store owner sharing Mega Millions bonus with workers

By Ben Hooper  |  April 4, 2018 at 1:19 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 4 (UPI) -- The owner of the New Jersey gas station where a $521 million lottery ticket was sold said he will share the store's $30,000 bonus with his employees.

Ameer Krass, owner of the Riverdale Likoil South, said he plans to give his 10 employees big bonuses after the New Jersey Lottery awarded him a $30,000 prize for his store selling the ticket that won Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

"Each are going to get a bonus," he told WABC-TV of his employees. He said he had promised them a share of the money before he knew the amount.

Krass said some of the money will also go toward a local charity seeking to build a church.

The owner said the Mega Millions winner, who has not yet come forward, is a regular customer he is familiar with.

Friday's drawing marked the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Herd of wild horses blocks Arizona road Herd of wild horses blocks Arizona road
Brave dog chases crop-stealing elephant away from village Brave dog chases crop-stealing elephant away from village
Colorado man spots four mountain lions outside his home Colorado man spots four mountain lions outside his home
Motorcyclist walks away from caught-on-camera crash unharmed Motorcyclist walks away from caught-on-camera crash unharmed
Coconut juice craving leads to $100,000 lottery win Coconut juice craving leads to $100,000 lottery win