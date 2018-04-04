Store owner sharing Mega Millions bonus with workers

April 4 (UPI) -- The owner of the New Jersey gas station where a $521 million lottery ticket was sold said he will share the store's $30,000 bonus with his employees.

Ameer Krass, owner of the Riverdale Likoil South, said he plans to give his 10 employees big bonuses after the New Jersey Lottery awarded him a $30,000 prize for his store selling the ticket that won Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

"Each are going to get a bonus," he told WABC-TV of his employees. He said he had promised them a share of the money before he knew the amount.

Krass said some of the money will also go toward a local charity seeking to build a church.

The owner said the Mega Millions winner, who has not yet come forward, is a regular customer he is familiar with.

Friday's drawing marked the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.