Woman wins $50,000 from her first-ever lottery ticket

April 2 (UPI) -- A woman who decided to buy her first-ever lottery ticket at a Delaware gas station said the impulse earned her a $50,000 jackpot.

Martina Pinkett, 31, told Delaware Lottery officials she stopped for gas at Royal Farms in Seaford and decided top purchase her first-ever lottery ticket.

"I wanted to win some money," Pinkett said.

She said she did just that when she scratched off her 50X The Money ticket and discovered what she thought was a $50 prize, but found out inside the store was actually $50,000.

"I feel very blessed," she said. "I'm going to keep playing."

Pinkett said her money will go toward paying off all her debts and the rest will be put in the bank.