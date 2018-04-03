Coconut juice craving leads to $100,000 lottery win

April 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a craving for coconut juice was responsible for his winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Jorge Dominguez Santos of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited a Circle K store on Sunday to satisfy a craving for coconut juice. While there, he decided to also grab some orange juice and a $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

"I just figured, 'Why not?'" Dominguez Santos said.

Dominguez Santos said he scratched the ticket later in the day, while he was on his way to the Charlotte Spring Fair, and didn't discover a prize until the very bottom of the ticket.

"The prize was the last number I scratched," Dominguez Santos said. "I saw the '36' and '36' and knew I won something. I kept scratching slowly and saw the number '1.' I thought, 'Okay. Maybe I won $100.' I kept scratching, and I couldn't believe it. I started screaming I was so excited!"

Dominguez Santos visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday and claimed his prize, which came out to $70,507 after state and federal withholdings.

Dominguez Santos said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new home.