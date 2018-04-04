Rare white deer draws visitors to Michigan park

April 4 (UPI) -- An all-white deer has become a Michigan park's latest star attraction, as well as a viral star after visitors snapped photos and videos of the unusual animal.

Dave Kirbach, deputy director of the Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority, said the young female deer at Kensington Metropark, near Milford, was first spotted in the spring of 2017 and sightings have increased as the deer has grown older.

"We're pretty sure she's a doe. She's a little small, but this is her first year, and she got through the winter just fine," Kirbach told The Detroit Free Press.

The deer made viral waves during the weekend when Mick McDonald, 48, and his fiancee, Karen Illinik, captured video of the possible albino deer and posted the footage to Facebook.

"I hope people see this and appreciate how beautiful this animal is. I hope nobody thinks to hunt it and just stick it on a wall," McDonald said.