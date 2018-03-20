Finnish Border Guard comes to rescue of deer stranded on ice

March 20 (UPI) -- The Finnish Border Guard shared video of personnel coming to the rescue of a deer that found itself in a Bambi-like predicament on the ice.

The agency said Coast Guard officer Kristian Rasted came to the rescue of the deer when it was seen struggling to stand on the ice without falling flat on its stomach.

Rasted grabbed the fawn by the scruff of the neck and helped it slide across the ice, but the officer ended up falling once himself.

The man was eventually able to get the deer to the edge of the ice, where it ran off into the woods.