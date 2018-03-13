Home / Odd News

Fishermen rescue deer by grabbing its tail

By Ben Hooper  |  March 13, 2018 at 1:46 PM
March 13 (UPI) -- A group of fishermen out on a partially frozen lake in New York state lent a helping hand to a deer that apparently fell through the ice to the frigid water.

James Vladyka posted a video to Facebook showing footage from when he and friends Wylie Berg and Jon Mayhew took a boat out onto the Lake Champlain Canal in Whitehall.

The video shows the men carefully maneuvering their boat over to a deer that was struggling to climb onto the ice after apparently falling into the water.

The footage shows one of the men manage to grab the deer by the tail and give it the boost it needed to get up onto the ice and run away to dry land.

