Home / Odd News

Saucony creates Dunkin' Donuts-inspired running shoes

By Ben Hooper  |  March 28, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 28 (UPI) -- Dunkin' Donuts has entered into an unusual partnership with an activewear retailer for an unlikely crossover product -- running shoes.

The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinarvara 9 shoes come in a box modeled after a Dunkin' Donuts box and feature the colors of the eatery's logo and a sprinkle-inspired design.

Saucony and Dunkin', both based in Massachusetts, said the shoes are a tribute to the Boston Marathon and celebrate "the symbiotic relationship between running, coffee and donuts."

The shoes put a literal spin on Dunkin's slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'."

The companies said only 2,000 pairs of the shoes are being made, and they are currently available for preorder.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake
Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip
Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal
Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot
Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding