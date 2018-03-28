Saucony creates Dunkin' Donuts-inspired running shoes

March 28 (UPI) -- Dunkin' Donuts has entered into an unusual partnership with an activewear retailer for an unlikely crossover product -- running shoes.

The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinarvara 9 shoes come in a box modeled after a Dunkin' Donuts box and feature the colors of the eatery's logo and a sprinkle-inspired design.

Saucony and Dunkin', both based in Massachusetts, said the shoes are a tribute to the Boston Marathon and celebrate "the symbiotic relationship between running, coffee and donuts."

The shoes put a literal spin on Dunkin's slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'."

The companies said only 2,000 pairs of the shoes are being made, and they are currently available for preorder.