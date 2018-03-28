Deputies: Mom's mistake redefined 'carpool'

March 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a mom gave "new meaning to the term carpool" when she accidentally sent her vehicle idling into a pool with her husband and daughter inside.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the Crestview woman was in the car with her husband and daughter when she realized she needed to run back into their apartment about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"Mom thought she put the car in park when she ran back into the apartment to grab money," the sheriff's office said. "Apparently it didn't go all the way into park."

The car, with the man and daughter inside, rolled into the apartment complex's pool. The pair were able to get out of the vehicle safely and without injuries.

The sheriff's office joked the incident gave "new meaning to the term carpool."