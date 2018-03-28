Home / Odd News

Deputies: Mom's mistake redefined 'carpool'

By Ben Hooper  |  March 28, 2018 at 11:16 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a mom gave "new meaning to the term carpool" when she accidentally sent her vehicle idling into a pool with her husband and daughter inside.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the Crestview woman was in the car with her husband and daughter when she realized she needed to run back into their apartment about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"Mom thought she put the car in park when she ran back into the apartment to grab money," the sheriff's office said. "Apparently it didn't go all the way into park."

The car, with the man and daughter inside, rolled into the apartment complex's pool. The pair were able to get out of the vehicle safely and without injuries.

The sheriff's office joked the incident gave "new meaning to the term carpool."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake
Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip
Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal
Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot
Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding