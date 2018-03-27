Uber driver's wrong turn strands car on outdoor stairs

March 27 (UPI) -- An Uber driver took a wrong turn into a pedestrian walkway at a San Francisco store and ended up with his car stranded on an outdoor staircase.

Uber said the driver, using the ride-sharing service's "Uber Pool" function, had two passengers and was on his way to pick up a third when he made a wrong turn in the Safeway parking lot and ended up with his car stuck on the concrete steps.

An Uber representative said no one was injured and the company is investigating the incident, which some reports indicated may have resulted from the driver receiving bad information from his GPS.

The San Francisco Police Department said an investigation is ongoing and it is not yet clear whether the driver will be cited. Police described the incident to KRON-TV as a "freak accident."

The car's saga of misfortune continued after the stairs stranding on Monday, when an attempt by a tow truck to pull the white sedan off the stairs caused a cable to snap and sent the car crashing into a city trash can and a fire hydrant.