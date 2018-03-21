Home / Odd News

Trapper removes alligator from Florida home's pool

By Ben Hooper  |  March 21, 2018 at 9:11 AM
March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to a Florida home to help remove an up-to-6-foot alligator a resident discovered swimming in their backyard pool.

Orange County Fire Rescue said a resident contacted authorities Tuesday morning about an alligator swimming in the pool behind their Orlando home.

Fire Rescue officials contacted a trapper, who responded to the home to wrangle the reptile out of the pool.

The alligator was dragged from the pool to a nearby grassy area, where the trapper taped its jaw shut and tied up its limbs for transport.

Fire Rescue officials said the gator was nicknamed "Gabby."

