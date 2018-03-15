U.S. Marshals find alligator in fish tank during home raid

March 15 (UPI) -- Law enforcement found an alligator in an Ohio home while carrying out an arrest of a fugitive on Thursday.

U.S. Marshals discovered a 3-foot long caiman alligator in a fish tank while raiding the home of 31-year-old Robert Watson in Willoughby Hills.

Video from the scene showed the gator sitting in a shallow pool of water in the narrow tank.

Watson was arrested for violating his parole in connection to federal conviction of drug trafficking in Akron and investigators referred the alligator case to animal control.

Animal Control officers eventually arrived on the scene to secure the alligator and determine if it violates any laws.

The caiman is a species often found living in swamps and tropical rivers in Central America and South America.