Alligator fished out of Florida woman's backyard pool

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman summoned a trapper to her home when she discovered a large alligator taking a swim in her backyard pool.

Nancy Kennedy said she was surprised to see the 6-foot, 7-inch alligator swimming in the pool behind her Merritt Island home on Tuesday, but it wasn't the first time.

"I looked out the door and I said, 'Oh, my God, we have another alligator.' We've had another one before," Kennedy told WFTV.

Frank Robb, the same trapper who removed a 9-foot alligator from the front entrance of a Cocoa apartment complex Monday, was recorded fishing the gator out of the water. He said warmer weather has led to an increase in gator activity.

"He or she came up through the river and needed to hydrate. Their skin dries out and they need fresh water," Kennedy said. "He was just having a good time."