Black bear invades Ohio yard, attacks bird feeder

March 28 (UPI) -- A surprised Ohio woman shared video of an unusual visit from a black bear that wandered into her yard and knocked over her bird feeder.

Melissa Colbary Dahlhausen posted a video to Facebook showing the black bear wandering into her Chardon, Geauga County, yard from the adjacent woods and approaching her bird feeder.

The bear topples the feeder and snacks on seed.

"So this happened tonight. So COOL," Dahlhausen wrote. "Of course we freaked out a little...but still, so cool. Looks like we're gonna need a new bird feeder."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the state is home to a growing population of black bears, currently estimated at between 50 and 100.

State officials said residents can protect themselves from bears by taking down bird feeders and keeping their trash secured.