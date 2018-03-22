Bear visits Tennessee hotel, carries bag of French toast

March 22 (UPI) -- A guest at a Tennessee hotel shared video of the black bear she found carrying a take-out bag of food right outside of her room.

Kim Vastola said she and her two sons were staying at the Quality Inn-Creekside in downtown Gatlinburg last week and the front desk employees warned them about possible bear sightings in the area that day.

Vastola said that, despite the warning, she was shocked to see the bruin wandering right outside her room.

"I was shocked first of all. I thought I cannot believe this thing is around people," she told WATE-TV.

She said the bear lunges at the family at the end of the video, but there was a barrier safely between them and the wild animal.

"I wouldn't have put myself or my kids in danger if I thought for a minute that he could get to us," Vastola said.

Locals said they are familiar with the bear, nicknamed Robert. The animal is seen carrying a bag of food, which Vastola said she believes to be French toast.

A Quality Inn worker said the facility's trash had been put out early by a maintenance man who needed to leave. The trash is likely what drew the bear to the hotel.