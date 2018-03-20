California residents spot bears living under neighbor's home

March 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a California town captured video of the moment a mother bear and her cub emerged from their den -- underneath a neighbor's home.

George Hooper said he and his family knew there was a baby bear sleeping in their Arcadia neighbor's crawlspace, but they were shocked on Saturday when the mother bear emerged.

"It appears that a bear has taken up residence under the house next door. We sat on our bed and watched him back his way into the crawl space. Wet paw prints on our patio," Hooper wrote in a Facebook post that featured photos of the bear's wet prints.

Hooper said it was later that same day that he first saw the mother bear.

"We were watching the little one and then we came back inside and we saw the big one, the mama bear with the tag on the ear, and she came out to just keep and eye on things so now it's a whole new ball game isn't it?," Hooper told KCAL-TV.

Hooper said his family was excited to spot their new neighbors.

"It's exciting, it's thrilling and I'm watching him and thinking this is just amazing to have something so wild, so close," Hooper said.

He said his neighbors who live in the house above the bears are currently out of town.

The Humane Society said the bears will be left alone for the moment, unless they become a danger to the public.