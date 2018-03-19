'Bear' casts ballot in Russian presidential election

March 19 (UPI) -- A voter in a Russian city turned heads when he showed up to the polls dressed in a bear costume -- and found himself unable to fit inside a booth.

Video captured in Severobaykalsk, Buryatia, during Sunday's presidential election shows a voter in a brown bear costume receiving a ballot and walking to a voting booth, where he discovers he is too large to fit inside.

Witnesses at the polling place said the man was able to coast his ballot despite being too big for the booth.

Locals said the same polling station had earlier been visited by voters dressed as a panda and a yeti.