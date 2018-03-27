Home / Odd News

New California police officer rounds up goats on first call

By Ben Hooper  |  March 27, 2018 at 10:58 AM
March 27 (UPI) -- A California police department said an officer had an unusual first day on the job when he was called to wrangle some loose goats.

The Fullerton Police Department said in a Facebook post that Officer Velasquez, who was on his first day in service by himself on Sunday after completing his field training, was summoned to the Fullerton High School Ag Farm for his very first call of the night.

The department posted photos to Instagram showing Velazquez and some witnesses rounding up a herd of escaped goats at the school.

"We have to believe this one wasn't covered at the Academy," the department said. "Thank you to the other goat wranglers for helping Officers Velazquez and Vega catch these little guys."

