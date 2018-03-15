Skier meets goat at 10,000 feet at Montana resort

March 15 (UPI) -- A skier at a Montana resort captured video of his unexpected encounter with a curious mountain goat at 10,000 feet up a mountain.

The skier said he was traversing, or skiing laterally, on a narrow path on his way to dropping into Coldspring at Big Sky Resort in Montana when he encountered the shaggy goat right next to the path.

"How often does one get to see a goat, well, being a goat at 10,000 feet?" the man said.

He said he decided to take video of the goat with his cellphone after talking with an Idaho couple who didn't believe he had actually seen the wild animal.

"Though the gentleman was a ski instructor himself, clearly his home mountain didn't have goats," the filmer said.

The man said he was careful not to offend the creature while shooting the video.

"A fellow ski instructor says a goat can become defensive and push a skier over cliffs, but Big Sky ski patrollers say that these goats are accustomed to seeing them work high above timberline," the man said. "In any event, this one was beautiful, on a beautiful day. Moments like these make my lifestyle one worth living!"