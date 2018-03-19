Police wrangle goats, donkey that walked off lawn care job

March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia were summoned to a neighborhood to deal with a herd of goats and a donkey that walked off a lawn-control job.

The Roswell Police Department said officers received some unexpected "goat wrangler" experience on Friday when they were called to a neighborhood where a donkey and over a dozen goats were spotted wandering loose in the street.

Police said a resident had hired the owner of the animals to use them to clean her yard, but the goats and donkey wandered off the job.

"Our officers were able to bring them back into her yard to finish the work," police said.