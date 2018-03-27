Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal

March 27 (UPI) -- A Louisiana couple's "gender reveal" party is going viral after they used a 60-year-old alligator's jaws for the big moment.

A video posted to Facebook by grandma-to-be Melody Kliebert shows her son, Mike "T-Mike" Kliebert, placing a hollowed-out watermelon in the mouth of an alligator named Sally.

Sally chomps down on the melon, causing it to burst and reveal a blue substance signaling the baby will be a boy.

Mike Kliebert, who owns a gator farm and tour company in Hammond, said Sally is "part of our family."