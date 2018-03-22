Slithering snake makes surprise appearance at Disney World

March 22 (UPI) -- No, it's not Kaa from The Jungle Book.

A visitor to the Florida's Walt Disney World Resort captured video of employees trying to deal with an unusual and unruly guest -- a slithering snake.

Juliana Hart recorded footage of the unusual scene that played out at the entrance to the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando when guests decided to give the snake a wide berth as it slithered around near the entrance.

A park security guard stands vigil a few feet away from the snake to keep it and the park's human visitors from getting too close to each other.

Hart said a Disney cast member eventually picked up the snake and carried it away.