Snake catcher removes car-length python from carport

March 16 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher said he was called out to a home where a couple found a python in their carport that was as long as a sedan.

Matt Hagan of Cairns Snake Catcher said he was called out to a Mooroobool home where a couple reported arriving home to find a massive 16-foot python parked in their carport.

"They called me out and I was intrigued to find such a large snake coiled up in such an open space!" Hagan wrote on Facebook.

He said the snake was lethargic and it soon became apparent that it was recovering from an injury.

"The scrub python may have been ran over by a car at some point," Hagan wrote. "Big snakes like these often span the whole width of the road and are susceptible to car strikes."

The snake catcher said he took the big python to veterinarian, who determined it was healing from the injury and was healthy enough to release.

"Snakes often cross or warm themselves on roads at night and can be hard to see, so be careful if you do see a small stick or a large log on the road at night as it might be a snake!" Hagan wrote.