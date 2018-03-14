Python rescued after being spotted clinging to moving bus

March 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were called to a road in Thailand after a python was found hitching a ride on a bus loaded with tourists.

Rescuers said witnesses traveling on the road in Pattaya signaled the bus to pull over Tuesday after they spotted the snake coiled up inside a rear wheel well.

Driver Toon Chaiyo pulled over and the tourists evacuated the vehicle while waiting for wildlife rescuers to come remove the serpent.

Chaiyo said he summoned alternative transportation for the tourists during the rescue.

The rescuers had to take apart some of the bus' body to reach the snake, which was finally removed about 1 a.m.

The Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation said the snake was checked for injuries before being safely released into the wild.