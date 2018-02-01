Indiana couple expecting $1,000 lottery prize wins $1M

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A couple in Indiana attempting to claim a $1,000 lottery prize were stunned to find a $1 million check awaiting them at the lotto office.

Cindy Ooley was being interviewed about her win at the Hoosier lottery office when her husband Steve Ooley noticed her check had twice as many zeroes as they were expecting.

"That's not $1,000," he said.

Lottery officials then informed the couple they were actually the recipients of a $1 million Powerball prize.

"This is nuts. This is crazy," Steve Ooley said.

Cindy Ooley said she's been playing Powerball twice a week for years and discovered the winning ticket from Sept. 23 while clearing out a desk drawer.

She told her husband they would have to drive to Indianapolis from their home in Fishers to claim the $1,000 prize and neither noticed the actual value of the ticket.

Shocked by the surprisingly large windfall, the couple were unsure of how they planned to spend their winnings.

"We're not going to have to watch things quite as closely," Cindy Ooley said.