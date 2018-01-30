Urgent bathroom need leads man to $1 million lottery jackpot

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A California man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led him to the store where he bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

Vincent Anchondo told California Lottery officials the call of nature led him to stop at the Rotten Robbie store in San Jose where, having satisfied his body's needs, he bought a $10 California Black Premium Scratchers ticket.

The scratch-off earned him a free ticket, so he used it for a $10 Holiday Magic Scratchers, which won him a $1 million jackpot.

"I sat there for a long time staring at it because I wasn't sure if what I was seeing was real," he said. "I kind of froze."

Anchondo said he realized the ticket was real, so he did what the lottery recommends: "The first thing I did was grab a pen and sign the back."

Anchondo said he is hoping to use some of his winnings to buy a house.

The Rotten Robbie store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.