Home / Odd News

Urgent bathroom need leads man to $1 million lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 30, 2018 at 11:26 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A California man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led him to the store where he bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

Vincent Anchondo told California Lottery officials the call of nature led him to stop at the Rotten Robbie store in San Jose where, having satisfied his body's needs, he bought a $10 California Black Premium Scratchers ticket.

The scratch-off earned him a free ticket, so he used it for a $10 Holiday Magic Scratchers, which won him a $1 million jackpot.

"I sat there for a long time staring at it because I wasn't sure if what I was seeing was real," he said. "I kind of froze."

Anchondo said he realized the ticket was real, so he did what the lottery recommends: "The first thing I did was grab a pen and sign the back."

Anchondo said he is hoping to use some of his winnings to buy a house.

The Rotten Robbie store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
World's tallest man, shortest woman visit Egypt's pyramids World's tallest man, shortest woman visit Egypt's pyramids
Illinois high schooler sinks buzzer-beater from 80 feet Illinois high schooler sinks buzzer-beater from 80 feet
Georgia lottery winner almost left ticket on store counter Georgia lottery winner almost left ticket on store counter
Kangaroo appears out of nowhere and crashes into cyclist Kangaroo appears out of nowhere and crashes into cyclist
Cause of mystery toilet flushing turns out to be snake in the wall Cause of mystery toilet flushing turns out to be snake in the wall