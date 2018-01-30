Home / Odd News

Spanish thieves caught with cars full of stolen oranges

By Daniel Uria  |  Jan. 30, 2018 at 9:18 PM
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Spain came across a group of thieves driving vehicles filled with stolen oranges in the city of Seville.

Seville Police shared photos of two cars and a van overflowing with a combined 4 tons of stolen oranges.

Police became suspicious when the three-vehicle convoy abruptly changed directions after spotting the patrol cars.

After a brief chase down a dirt road officers manage to pull over the suspects and discovered the massive haul of stolen fruit.

Loose oranges were seen spilling out of the back passenger door of one vehicle, while some were tied neatly in bags in the back of a van.

All five people at the scene were arrested after police learned a warehouse in Carmona had reported a theft of oranges.

