Escaped inmate caught returning to prison with home-cooked food

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a federal prison inmate was arrested on an escape charge after he was caught running back to the prison with a bag of home-cooked food.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a tip that inmates at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont were crossing from prison grounds into private land owned by a local rancher to smuggle contraband into the facility.

The sheriff's office Narcotics Investigators and U.S. Marshals set up surveillance at the facility Thursday and witnessed a vehicle drop a large duffle bag on the private property.

An inmate, identified as Joshua Hansen, 25, was seen running from the prison grounds to retrieve the bag.

Hansen, who was being held at the complex on a narcotics charge, was caught while running back to the prison with the bag, which was found to contain contraband including "a large amount of home-cooked food."

The bag also contained marijuana, three bottles of brandy, one bottle of whisky, multiple bags of Bugler tobacco, packaged snacks and fruit.

Hansen was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of escape and possession of marijuana.