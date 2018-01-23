Deer bursts into business, clears shocked worker's desk

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a North Carolina business when a deer crashed through a window and shocked a worker by jumping up on her desk.

The footage, recorded about 6 p.m. Monday by security cameras at American Auto Title Loans in Gaffney, shows worker Janna Roberts sitting at her computer when a deer appears in frame and jumps up on her desk, knocking the computer to the floor.

Roberts said the deer's entrance was preceded by the sound of of the business' window shattering.

"It sounded like someone threw a large brick through it," Roberts told WHNS-TV. "When I looked up and saw the deer I honestly started panicking. I just remember running and screaming."

The footage shows Roberts running to a nearby doorway and watching from behind the partially-closed door as the deer flails about the room.

Kayla Smith, a coworker who posted the footage to Facebook, said the deer was panicked when it ran into the business because it had been hit by a car moments earlier. She said the animal likely did not survive.