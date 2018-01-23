Home / Odd News

Deer bursts into business, clears shocked worker's desk

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 23, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a North Carolina business when a deer crashed through a window and shocked a worker by jumping up on her desk.

The footage, recorded about 6 p.m. Monday by security cameras at American Auto Title Loans in Gaffney, shows worker Janna Roberts sitting at her computer when a deer appears in frame and jumps up on her desk, knocking the computer to the floor.

Roberts said the deer's entrance was preceded by the sound of of the business' window shattering.

"It sounded like someone threw a large brick through it," Roberts told WHNS-TV. "When I looked up and saw the deer I honestly started panicking. I just remember running and screaming."

The footage shows Roberts running to a nearby doorway and watching from behind the partially-closed door as the deer flails about the room.

Kayla Smith, a coworker who posted the footage to Facebook, said the deer was panicked when it ran into the business because it had been hit by a car moments earlier. She said the animal likely did not survive.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
YouTuber makes basket from 660 feet for Guinness record YouTuber makes basket from 660 feet for Guinness record
Recovery of SUV stranded in surf becomes 'comedy of errors' Recovery of SUV stranded in surf becomes 'comedy of errors'
Flatbed trailer drops marijuana package onto Nebraska road Flatbed trailer drops marijuana package onto Nebraska road
Colorado firefighters pull deer from frozen lake by an antler Colorado firefighters pull deer from frozen lake by an antler
Family finds missing cat trapped in new staircase Family finds missing cat trapped in new staircase