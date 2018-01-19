Deer rescued from plastic chicken feeder stuck around neck

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering in California with a plastic chicken feeder stuck around its neck was rescued by a state wildlife biologist, officials said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the young buck, which was photographed wandering in the Oakhurst area with a bucket-like chicken feeder stuck around its neck, was tranquilized Thursday by wildlife biologist Tim Kroeker.

Kroeker said he was able to remove the feeder once the deer was immobilized.

"It was pretty uneventful," Kroeker said. "The deer was in pretty good shape."

The biologist urged homeowners in the area to keep feeders and similar objects out of reach of deer and other wildlife.