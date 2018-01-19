Home / Odd News

Deer rescued from plastic chicken feeder stuck around neck

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 10:11 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A deer spotted wandering in California with a plastic chicken feeder stuck around its neck was rescued by a state wildlife biologist, officials said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the young buck, which was photographed wandering in the Oakhurst area with a bucket-like chicken feeder stuck around its neck, was tranquilized Thursday by wildlife biologist Tim Kroeker.

Kroeker said he was able to remove the feeder once the deer was immobilized.

"It was pretty uneventful," Kroeker said. "The deer was in pretty good shape."

The biologist urged homeowners in the area to keep feeders and similar objects out of reach of deer and other wildlife.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Hermit crab uses broken bottle's cap for a shell Hermit crab uses broken bottle's cap for a shell
Woman thanks Santa for $50,000 lottery ticket in her stocking Woman thanks Santa for $50,000 lottery ticket in her stocking
Canadian man gets parking ticket for 'car' made of snow Canadian man gets parking ticket for 'car' made of snow
RC car speeds through traffic on Houston highway RC car speeds through traffic on Houston highway
Deer with chicken feeder stuck around neck spotted in California Deer with chicken feeder stuck around neck spotted in California